MANY of us are now either working from home or self-isolating.

And being cooped up in the confines of your home can be challenging.

Taking care of your mind is always important, but in the current climate, it is perhaps more important than ever.

So, we asked our readers what they are doing to stay positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazel O’Neil, 32, Pontypool

Hazel O'Neil says she is writing a diary to express her thoughts and emotions

“Being 33 weeks pregnant, I have been advised to self-isolate for 12 weeks.

“This is an anxious and stressful time for anyone due to give birth in the next couple of months.

“As I have an unborn child to consider, my mental health is very important right now.

“I have to avoid being stressed as I know it effects my baby.

“I am listening to music that lifts my mood. Radio One helps as that’s what I normally listen to and the DJs are carrying on as normal.

“Trying to keep a routine is helping - getting up at my normal time, having a shower and getting ready for work.

“Work have given me a laptop so I have a project to focus on, which is a great distraction.

“Once maternity leave starts, I’ll be focusing my time on other projects - main one being the nursery and getting ready for the baby’s arrival.

“Back to the routine: I’m eating at my normal lunch and tea time and going to bed at a sensible time. These things I feel are helping create normality.

“I’m not thinking of the long term as if I think about being cooped up for 12 weeks it can get overwhelming.

“My husband is in self isolation with me so having someone to talk to helps.

“We are planning on going for a walk every few days, up the mountain/canal where there’s hardly anyone to get some fresh air and curb the cabin fever.

“I’m also doing online home workouts that are pregnancy friendly.

“I’m writing a diary everyday to my baby to help process all my emotions and experience and for something for her to read when she’s older.

“It’s quite therapeutic and makes me feel like this will be a moment in time we will look back on and feel good that we survived it.”

Natali Maria, 31, Blackwood

“I've done meditating for a while now.

“It helps me to relax.

“I stick a YouTube video on with music and sit and do it - It helps me to relax a bit.

“It's helped me to chill a bit and not to worry and takes my mind somewhere else.”

And Emma Gallear echoed this, saying “meditation is great” and so is “exercise”.

Apps you can download for meditation:

Headspace

Calm

Mindfulness

A 60-year-old from Caerphilly, who wanted to remain anonymous, said:

“I've always been an active person and I'm used to improvising.

“I've been walking and have been sitting on the floor doing twists with a tin of beans.

“Step ups and push ups on the stairs. I've got a hula hoop. General housework. Watching a bit of TV.”

Ben Powell, 30, Cwmbran

“Keep talking. Share the burden, share your feelings and concerns.”

“I am keeping busy, doing things to keep the mind occupied, talking to family and friends, obviously getting out of the house into low contact areas such as a walk up the mountain or whatever.

“Just trying to keep busy doing the house jobs that never seem to get done”

Mental health charity Mind

There is a lot of useful information on mental health charity Mind’s website – which can be found here.

Some of the advice involves:

• Finding a routine

• Connecting with people - phone calls, video and instant messaging

• Keeping active

• Getting sunlight and fresh air - by opening a window or going into your garden

• Keeping your brain stimulated and challenged - by reading, doing puzzles or answering quizzes

And while it may sound counter-intuitive, switching off from the news for a little while may help you feel less anxious.

What has the government said?

Boris Johnson said the public should all keep a safe social distance

Understandably, you may find that social distancing can be boring or frustrating. You may find your mood and feelings are affected and you may feel low, worried or have problems sleeping and you might miss being outside with other people.

At times like these, it can be easy to fall into unhealthy patterns of behaviour which in turn can make you feel worse. There are simple things you can do that may help, to stay mentally and physically active during this time such as:

• Looking for ideas of exercises you can do at home on the NHS website;

• Spending time doing things you enjoy - this might include reading, cooking, other indoor hobbies or listening to the radio or watching TV programmes;

• Trying to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water, exercise regularly, and try to avoid smoking, alcohol and drugs.