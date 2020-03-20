A NEWPORT City Council by-election scheduled for next month will be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Government has said.

A by-election was scheduled for Thursday April 16, following the resignation of Victoria ward councillor Christine Jenkins (Labour).

However, questions were raised over whether the by-election would go ahead following the UK Government’s announcement to postpone the May elections, which include the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner election, in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Now the Welsh Government has said that a UK-wide Bill will be introduced to postpone by-elections.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are making provision in the UK-wide emergency bill, which will be introduced into the UK Parliament this week, to postpone all by-elections from April until they can be held safely for voters, election officials and candidates.”

Cllr Jenkins has been in her role since 2012 and has resigned due to health reasons.

Residents in the Victoria ward, which covers the area around Maindee, are also represented by Labour councillor Abdul-Majid Rahman.