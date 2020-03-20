A FATHER and son have both served three prison terms during the two-and-half years it took before their drugs case was finally dealt with.

Darren Richards, 45, and Ashton Jones, 24, both of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after being arrested in 2017.

Jones pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and Richards admitted possession of the class B drug.

MORE NEWS

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how their home was raided by police on August 2 2017.

They found cannabis with a potential street value of £1,565 in Jones’ bedroom and seized £285 in cash.

Mr Gedge said: “Richards became abusive to the police when he was arrested and threatened to knock out an officer.”

The prosecutor told the judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, how Jones had 12 previous convictions for 31 offences and had been to prison three times since the commission of this offence.

His previous convictions included dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, and theft.

Mr Gedge said Richards had also served three custodial terms since August 2017 and had 13 previous convictions for 21 offences which also included dangerous driving.

Byron Broadstock, mitigating for Jones, said there had been an “enormous delay” in the case coming to court.

He added that his client had pleaded guilty.

Lisc McCormick, representing Richards, also asked the judge to take into account the lengthy time delay and said he was only facing a simple possession charge.

Recorder Bould handed Jones a 12-month community order and told him he must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay an £85 victim surcharge.

The judge fined Richards £70 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £80 towards prosecution costs.

The drugs will be destroyed and the £285 seized from Jones was given to Gwent Police to battle drug trafficking.