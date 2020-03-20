South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest: 24 new cases in Wales as government granted power to detain

By Dan Barnes

    As the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, here's an update on what happened yesterday:
  • - A third of people in Wales not heeding Government advice on coronavirus
  • - Driving tests suspended
  • - Welsh Government to get new powers to detain during the outbreak
  • - £1.4bn business support package announced to help businesses across Wales cope
  • - 24 new cases in Wales
  • - Football update: the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30
  • - Bank of England cuts interest rate again
  • - 'I think we can turn the tide within 12 weeks' says the Prime Minister

