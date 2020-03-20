Coronavirus latest: 24 new cases in Wales as government granted power to detain
- As the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, here's an update on what happened yesterday:
-
- - A third of people in Wales not heeding Government advice on coronavirus
- - Driving tests suspended
- - Welsh Government to get new powers to detain during the outbreak
- - £1.4bn business support package announced to help businesses across Wales cope
- - 24 new cases in Wales
- - Football update: the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30
- - Bank of England cuts interest rate again
- - 'I think we can turn the tide within 12 weeks' says the Prime Minister
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment