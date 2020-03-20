THE South Wales Argus is backing a UK-wide local media sector campaign urging communities to pull together in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

As part of the #ThereWithYou campaign, daily local media titles across the UK are publishing the same front page today.

The front page of today's Argus

Argus publisher Newsquest has joined forces with Archant, Reach, JPI Media and Iliffe to back the campaign, reassuring readers that their local newspaper is there to support them through challenging times.

As part of the campaign supported by industry bodies News Media Association, Newsworks and the Society of Editors, the majority of daily regional newspapers will bear the front page headline 'When you’re on your own, we are there with you', focusing on keeping communities together, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

Toby Granville, Newsquest editorial development director, spoke about the importance of the campaign.

“In these difficult days, weeks and perhaps months, our role in providing vital and trusted news and information, putting people together and publicising good causes of all kinds has never been more vital,” he said.

“We want to do our part to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Matt Kelly, Archant chief content officer, said: “Regional newspapers are the fabric of our communities. They have been for generations, good times and bad. And we are at our best when our communities need us most, as they do right now.”

Alan Edmunds, managing director of Reach Regionals, added: ‘’It is clearly time for everyone to step up and play their part. Our teams are committed to helping our communities in every way we can.’’

Jeremy Clifford, JPI Media editor in chief, also praised the campaign, saying: “The need for independent, verifiable news and information is more important than ever during this crisis.

“Local news media are the glue that binds communities and we will continue to play that role throughout these challenging times.”