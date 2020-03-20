IT WILL be illegal to hit a child in Wales from March 2022 after new rules were signed off by the Queen.

The Welsh Government's Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Bill has been given Royal Assent, meaning it can now pass into law.

The new act removed the legal defence of 'reasonably chastisement' in assault cases - meaning a parent, carer or any other adult can no longer claim they were disciplining their child when accused of assault. The new rules will come into force on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Deputy minister for health and social services Julie Morgan said: “There is no reason to ever hit a child - that may have been deemed appropriate in the past but it is no longer acceptable.

"Our children deserve to be treated with the same respect and dignity as adults.

“Although unfortunately the sealing of the Bill was held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we are proud to have taken this historic step to help protect children and their rights.

“I would like to thank all of those who have campaigned for and supported this legislation.”