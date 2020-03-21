THESE six criminals were handed jail sentences for a range of offences recently.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Luke Jones

Masked gunman Luke Jones stormed into Bargoed Snooker Club and tried to rob a terrified barmaid he had befriended.

He traumatised his victim during the botched stick-up last Christmas and pulled off his balaclava when he realised she recognised him.

The 29-year-old was jailed for eight years after he also admitted dealing heroin.

Joshua Southwell

Joshua Southwell, 21, from Cwmbran, led police on a car chase through the country lanes of Newport and Cardiff before he rammed officers in a last-ditch bid to escape the law.

He was fleeing because he was a disqualified driver and had a cargo of cannabis on board his Volkswagen Passat.

Southwell was jailed for 20 months.

Paul Jones

Pub burglar Paul Jones broke into the Open Hearth in Pontypool during the early hours of the morning while its heavily pregnant landlady was asleep upstairs.

Prosecutor Lisa McCormick told Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had 66 previous convictions for 178 offences, including burglary.

The 41-year-old Jones was jailed for eight months.

Mark Walsh

Gary Jackson

TWO “family men” who had never been in trouble with the police before became involved in supplying cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.

Mark Walsh, 33, of Pontgam Terrace, Ynysddu, and Gary Jackson, also 33, of Grove Road, Risca, were locked up after they pleaded guilty.

Walsh even described himself as a “Jekyll and Hyde character” and both are fathers-of-two who held down steady jobs.

Patrick Drake

Patrick Drake was high on cocaine and armed with a knife when he burst into Portskewett’s Premier Stores and threatened to stab the owner.

But brave Sandeep Singh was unbowed and threw an electric heater at him before the 20-year-old raider fled empty-handed.

Drake, from Chepstow, was locked up for 40 months.