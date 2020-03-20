AS THE fight against coronavirus spreads, a Newport events organisation has taken the decision to follow government advice and close venues across the city.

Newport Live, which operates venues such as the Riverfront Theatre and the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, said in a statement that the venues will be closed as of today - Friday, March 20.

The statement read: "Following the most recent briefing from the UK Government, the announcement of the closure of schools and after consultation and agreement with our partners Newport City Council, we regret to inform you that Newport Live venues will be closing at the end of business on Friday and we will not be open to the public until it is safe as we follow Government guidance."

The facilities and services which will close include:



• Regional Pool and Tennis Centre at Newport International Sports Village

• The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales

• Newport Stadium

• Newport Centre

• Active Living Centre

• Connect Centre

• The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre

• Sports and arts development provision in the wider community

Swimming lessons have also been stopped.

READ MORE:

If you have a membership with Newport Live, you do not need to take any action, your membership will now be automatically frozen from the day of closure.

Newport Live stated that they will not be collecting any direct debits during the period of enforced closure.

The statement continued by offering a potential solution to those worried about a prolonged lack of access to their normal exercise routine.

"We understand the importance of physical activity, exercise, keeping fit and engaging in the arts and other creative activity," said Newport Live.

" During our closure we will do our best to share information online to help our customers stay fit and healthy and to support positive physical and mental wellbeing.

"We will also be providing online sports and arts activities and exercises for you and your children to engage with.

"During this period of uncertainty we will be working with Newport City Council to support the resilience of the City and our wider partners, doing all we can during this emergency and being ready for the recovery phase when we will once again be providing your sport, leisure, arts, entertainment and cultural opportunities within the City and its communities.



"We’d like to thank all of our customers for all of your positive feedback and co-operation during this difficult time."