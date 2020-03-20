ALL Haven holiday parks in the UK - the company has seven in Wales - are being closed from today until April 16, due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Haven parks are popular with holidaymakers across the country, many of whom live in Gwent - but the company says it has had to shut down temporarily to ensure the safety of "guests, owners and teams" due to the current "unprecedented" situation.

"Following the latest Government advice, we can confirm that we have taken the decision to temporarily close all Haven holiday parks to holiday makers across the whole of the UK from March 20 to April 16 2020," said the company in a statement.

"We know how disappointing this will be for those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we do so ensuring the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams are our number one priority, in the unprecedented time we are in."

Haven sites in Wales include Kiln Park and Penally Court at Tenby, and Lydstep Beach, just a few miles further west along the Pembrokeshire coast.

There are also Haven sites at Quay West in Cardigan Bay, Greenacres and Hafan y Mor on the Llyn Peninsula in north west Wales, and Presthaven at Prestatyn in the north.

Also popular among Welsh holidaymakers are Haven's Burnham-on-Sea and Doniford Bay sites on the Somerset coast.

"All guests affected by the closure will be contacted, but we shall prioritise those who are booked to travel within the next seven days," says the Haven statement.

"We would like to thank our guests for their patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can.

"The situation is being closely monitored and we ask guests to follow our social media channels and our website for latest updates.

"We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams both on our parks and centrally for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to enjoy a coastal break that Haven prides itself."