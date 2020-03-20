FOLLOWING the announcement of plans to redirect health staff and resources to support the response to coronavirus, the Welsh Government have agreed the recommendations of Public Health Wales to pause population based screening programmes.

This will affect the following screening programmes:

Breast Test Wales

Cervical Screening Wales

Bowel Screening Wales

Diabetic Eye Screening Wales

Wales Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “As we face the challenge of dealing with this pandemic, the well-being of the people of Wales is my top priority.

"Many people who attend screening programmes are in a higher-risk category for coronavirus and it is essential that we minimise risk to those people.

“This is a temporary suspension and we will resume these programmes at the earliest opportunity when it is safe to do so.”

Dr Sharon Hillier, Director of Screening Division, Public Health Wales said: “We are in unprecedented times.

“We will try our very best to ensure that participants who have recently been screened will receive results of their screening and be referred or assessed if required.

“We plan to continue with the Antenatal Screening Wales, Newborn Bloodspot Screening and Newborn Hearing Screening programmes.

“We will formally review the situation in eight weeks’ time and undertake a further risk assessment.

“We would like to thank you for your understanding and patience at this difficult time.”

In the meantime anyone who is worried that they may have relevant symptoms of any of the conditions that we screen for should not wait to be screened and should contact their health care provider in the usual way.