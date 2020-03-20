A HEROIN dealer was condemned by a judge for helping “cause misery and mayhem in people’s lives” as he jailed him.

Kingsley Borg, 26, was caught red-handed by police with three “ballers” potentially worth nearly £1,600 at Newport Retail Park.

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was followed in an unmarked car by Police Constable Ioan Williams.

Borg was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris being driven by Louis Gale, 21, and the pair were arrested behind the Marks & Spencer store last April.

The court was told that the heroin was tested and found to be of a “low purity” at 16 per cent.

Mrs Payne said Gale’s home was searched and police found a pot of cannabis in his bedroom.

Borg’s mobile phone was analysed and contained drug-related messages such as: “I’m riding around doing punters. Where are you to?”

He had 15 previous convictions for 26 offences, including dangerous driving and breach of an anti-social behaviour order, but none for drugs offences.

Borg, of Liswerry Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Gale, of Thirlmere Place, Newport, admitted possessing cannabis.

Scott Bowen represented both defendants.

On Borg’s behalf, he said: “He knew the game was up when he was arrested and he has held his hands up.

“The defendant was acting as a runner for those above him.

“It was a very stupid decision he took and he now has to face the consequences.”

Mr Bowen said Gale had admitted his guilt.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Borg: “On April 17, 2019, you were, according to messages on your phone, dealing drugs to your punters.

“You were in the general hierarchy, a small scale drug dealer and you knew what you were up to. That is abundantly clear.

“You assisted with the distribution of drugs which causes misery and mayhem in people’s lives.”

The judge jailed Borg for 30 months and told him he will have to pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

Gale was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.