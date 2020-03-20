THE WELSH Government has announced that it is making £10 million available to councils in Wales to help them take immediate and direct action to protect homeless people facing the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans were confirmed today by housing minister Julie James, and the initial funding is hoped to enable local authorities to secure the accommodation needed to ensure those without a home can be protected.

This could mean block purchases of B&Bs or hotel rooms, empty student accommodation and other premises to operate alongside existing provision.

The provision will need to be managed by those working there to ensure high quality support.

Ms James said: “The coming weeks and months will be extremely difficult for us all, but for those who do not have the security of a place to call home and for those who work tirelessly to support them, this will be a particualry testing time.

READ MORE:

“The £10m in financial support I am announcing today will ensure people who are, or are at risk of, sleeping rough, and those who are in inadequate temporary accommodation, have the support and resources needed to protect themselves.”

In addition, Ministers are also taking action to ensure those who have no recourse to public funds, such as victims of domestic abuse and asylum seekers, are supported during the outbreak.

The law currently prevents ministers from offering these individuals certain types of support, including housing support.

The housing and third sector has welcomed the £10m emergency support.

Stuart Ropke, Chief Executive of Community Housing Cymru said: “We welcome Welsh Government’s plans to ensure councils have the funding and power to support people, whatever their circumstance, during this uncertain and highly difficult time."

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of Crisis, added: "We strongly welcome the news that the Welsh Government is working to protect the health of people across Wales who are without a home.

"By providing extra funding, making self-contained accommodation a priority, and giving a clear direction to remove barriers that currently stop people receiving support, the Welsh Government is responding in the right way to a quickly changing situation."