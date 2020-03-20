THESE are the pictures of an eerily quiet M4 during rush hour this Friday, 5pm, March 20.

While there were still cars on the road, most motorists would normally pray for the M4 to be as clear as this.

It comes as the government asked all those who can work from home to do so.

And it certainly seems as though most of us have heeded that call.

- This is the view from the Toll Plaza East (Westbound). Picture: Traffic Camera Wales

- This is the view from J23, Rogiet. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales

- This is the view from Magor East. Picture: Traffic Camera Wales

- This is the view from J24, Coldra - which is notoriously busy.

- It was a little busier at J26, Malpas

- And this was the scene at J27, High Cross

- It was unusually quiet at J28, Tredegar Park

- And this was the scene between J29 and J30