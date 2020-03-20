HAVE you seen these prisoners on the run who are wanted by police?

Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, 27, from Newport, has breached his licence conditions after being released from jail more than a year ago on March 13, 2019.

He was sent to prison for 14 months for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September, 26, 2018.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bradley Hemmings has also been recalled to custody.

The 18-year-old was released from a young offender institution on February and has links to Cwmbran.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000071938 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Gwent Police via direct message through their Facebook and Twitter pages.