A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PHILLIP SMITH, 47, of High Street, Abercarn, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted sending threatening messages on Facebook.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim and must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

DANIEL JOSEPH HALL, 21, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his victim and pay them £600 compensation.

KYLE JOHN MOREMON, 33, of Bryntirion, Bedwas, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted assault by beating and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge.

AARON MORGAN, 29, of Maesglas, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £830 after he admitted dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and an £83 surcharge.

DARREN JOHN BUSBRIDGE-KING, 34, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £852 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he was found guilty of driving whilst using a mobile phone.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIEL CLIFFORD, 41, of Colne Street, Newport, was fined £353 after he admitted sending an offensive message.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

EMILY GILLARD, 25, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle after taking it without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance.

She was fined £386 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.

ANGELIQUE BRASSINGTON, 46, of Rawn Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was fined £200 after she admitted causing criminal damage to two 4x4 vehicles in Newport.

DYLAN BISHOP, 24, of Brynhyfryd, Rhymney, was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to driving without insurance.

The defendant was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.