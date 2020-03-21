WITH all schools in Wales shutting on Friday – with no pencilled date for return – it now falls on parents, carers and guardians to assist their children’s education.
Some schools will remain open to the children of ‘key workers’ – the jobs the government deems essential to the UK’s fight against coronavirus.
- You can view the full list here
Many of us will be juggling working from home with providing educational tasks.
So, to help you out we asked our readers how they’re going about it and this is what they said.
We’ve also compiled a list, courtesy of Mary Walker, of online, free resources to help you out.
Life skills
A common gripe with the educational system is the perceived teach on life-skills.
So, Joe Hyde says he is teaching his children “cooking, reading bills” and other “life-skills”.
Making a schedule
Sabina Islam says she is going to implement the following schedule:
9-10am – Free time: Watching TV, playing games.
10-11am – Outside time: Take a walk, play in the yard or walking the dog.
11-12pm – Creative time: Art project, slime, colouring.
12-12.30pm – Lunch
12.30pm-1pm – Chores
1–2pm – Quiet time: Read, puzzles, nap, colouring.
2-4pm - Academic time: Educational games, maths, online education, science, writing.
4-5pm – Outside or play time: Go outside to ride bikes or play in the house.
While Zoe Hart had a more tongue-in-cheek outlook.
9am – Home economics: How to make me a coffee
10am – Mechanical engineering: How to assemble and operate a shark hoover
11am – PE: Running outside, putting recycling out.
1pm – Chemistry: How to bleach the toilet.
2pm – Geography: Lesson in where items that have been tossed on the floor belong.
3pm – Science: How fair liquid removes grease from pans.
5pm – After school club: Go to your room and be quiet.
- Argus offering free delivery as part of #ThereWithYou
Looking after your children’s mental wellbeing
Amy Elizabeth, who is a teacher, says you should “take some time to focus on your child’s wellbeing initially”.
“It’s a confusing time where they might feel anxious and have questions.
“Get up, do something active, let them ask questions and get settled in their new routine.”
And Sian Lautier echoed this, saying: “Don’t focus on home schooling: Have fun, dance, bake, dress up, learn new jokes, read stories, make dens with sheets, plant flowers, play make-believe, take countryside walks, learn how to knit and sew, draw and paint. Childhood is more than classroom.”
- How to look after your mental health during coronavirus
List of online resources
Mary Walker says she already home-schools her child and has a useful list of free, online tools.
Khan Academy
Especially good for maths and computing for all ages but other subjects at secondary level. Note this uses the U.S. grade system but it's mostly common material.
BBC Learning
This site is old and no longer updated and yet there's so much still available, from language learning to BBC Bitesize for revision. No TV licence required except for content on BBC iPlayer.
Futurelearn
Free to access 100s of courses, only pay to upgrade if you need a certificate in your name (own account from age 14+ but younger learners can use a parent account).
Seneca
For those revising at GCSE or A level.
Openlearn
Free taster courses aimed at those considering Open University but everyone can access it.
Blockly
Learn computer programming skills.
Scratch
Creative computer programming.
Ted Ed
All sorts of engaging educational videos.
National Geographic Kids
Activities and quizzes for younger kids.
Duolingo
Learn languages for free. Web or app.
Mystery Science
Free science lessons.
The Kids Should See This
Wide range of cool educational videos.
Crash Course
You Tube videos on many subjects.
Crash Course Kids
https://m.youtube.com/user/crashcoursekids
As above for a younger audience.
Crest Awards
Science awards you can complete from home.
iDEA Awards
Digital enterprise award scheme you can complete online.
Paw Print Badges
Free challenge packs and other downloads. Many activities can be completed indoors.
Tinkercad
All kinds of making.
Prodigy Maths
Is in U.S. grades, but good for UK Primary age.
Cbeebies Radio
Listening activities for the younger ones.
Nature Detectives
A lot of these can be done in a garden, or if you can get to a remote forest location.
British Council
Resources for English language learning.
Oxford Owl for Home
Lots of free resources for Primary age.
Big History Project
Aimed at Secondary age. Multi disciplinary activities.
Geography Games
Geography gaming.
Blue Peter Badges
If you have a stamp and a nearby post box.
The Artful Parent
Good, free art activities.
Red Ted Art
Easy arts and crafts for little ones.
The Imagination Tree
Creative art and craft activities for the very youngest.
Toy Theater
Educational online games.
DK Find Out
Activities and quizzes/
Twinkl
This is more for printouts, and usually at a fee, but they are offering a month of free access to parents in the event of school closures.