WITH all schools in Wales shutting on Friday – with no pencilled date for return – it now falls on parents, carers and guardians to assist their children’s education.

Some schools will remain open to the children of ‘key workers’ – the jobs the government deems essential to the UK’s fight against coronavirus.

Many of us will be juggling working from home with providing educational tasks.

So, to help you out we asked our readers how they’re going about it and this is what they said.

We’ve also compiled a list, courtesy of Mary Walker, of online, free resources to help you out.

Life skills

A common gripe with the educational system is the perceived teach on life-skills.

So, Joe Hyde says he is teaching his children “cooking, reading bills” and other “life-skills”.

Making a schedule

Sabina Islam says she is going to implement the following schedule:

9-10am – Free time: Watching TV, playing games.

10-11am – Outside time: Take a walk, play in the yard or walking the dog.

11-12pm – Creative time: Art project, slime, colouring.

12-12.30pm – Lunch

12.30pm-1pm – Chores

1–2pm – Quiet time: Read, puzzles, nap, colouring.

2-4pm - Academic time: Educational games, maths, online education, science, writing.

4-5pm – Outside or play time: Go outside to ride bikes or play in the house.

While Zoe Hart had a more tongue-in-cheek outlook.

9am – Home economics: How to make me a coffee

10am – Mechanical engineering: How to assemble and operate a shark hoover

11am – PE: Running outside, putting recycling out.

1pm – Chemistry: How to bleach the toilet.

2pm – Geography: Lesson in where items that have been tossed on the floor belong.

3pm – Science: How fair liquid removes grease from pans.

5pm – After school club: Go to your room and be quiet.

Looking after your children’s mental wellbeing

Amy Elizabeth, who is a teacher, says you should “take some time to focus on your child’s wellbeing initially”.

“It’s a confusing time where they might feel anxious and have questions.

“Get up, do something active, let them ask questions and get settled in their new routine.”

And Sian Lautier echoed this, saying: “Don’t focus on home schooling: Have fun, dance, bake, dress up, learn new jokes, read stories, make dens with sheets, plant flowers, play make-believe, take countryside walks, learn how to knit and sew, draw and paint. Childhood is more than classroom.”

List of online resources

Mary Walker says she already home-schools her child and has a useful list of free, online tools.

Khan Academy

Especially good for maths and computing for all ages but other subjects at secondary level. Note this uses the U.S. grade system but it's mostly common material.

BBC Learning

This site is old and no longer updated and yet there's so much still available, from language learning to BBC Bitesize for revision. No TV licence required except for content on BBC iPlayer.

Futurelearn

Free to access 100s of courses, only pay to upgrade if you need a certificate in your name (own account from age 14+ but younger learners can use a parent account).

Seneca

For those revising at GCSE or A level.

Openlearn

Free taster courses aimed at those considering Open University but everyone can access it.

Blockly

Learn computer programming skills.

Scratch

Creative computer programming.

Ted Ed

All sorts of engaging educational videos.

National Geographic Kids

Activities and quizzes for younger kids.

Duolingo

Learn languages for free. Web or app.

Mystery Science

Free science lessons.

The Kids Should See This

Wide range of cool educational videos.

Crash Course

You Tube videos on many subjects.

Crash Course Kids

https://m.youtube.com/user/crashcoursekids

As above for a younger audience.

Crest Awards

Science awards you can complete from home.

iDEA Awards

Digital enterprise award scheme you can complete online.

Paw Print Badges

Free challenge packs and other downloads. Many activities can be completed indoors.

Tinkercad

All kinds of making.

Prodigy Maths

Is in U.S. grades, but good for UK Primary age.

Cbeebies Radio

Listening activities for the younger ones.

Nature Detectives

A lot of these can be done in a garden, or if you can get to a remote forest location.

British Council

Resources for English language learning.

Oxford Owl for Home

Lots of free resources for Primary age.

Big History Project

Aimed at Secondary age. Multi disciplinary activities.

Geography Games

Geography gaming.

Blue Peter Badges

If you have a stamp and a nearby post box.

The Artful Parent

Good, free art activities.

Red Ted Art

Easy arts and crafts for little ones.

The Imagination Tree

Creative art and craft activities for the very youngest.

Toy Theater

Educational online games.

DK Find Out

Activities and quizzes/

Twinkl

This is more for printouts, and usually at a fee, but they are offering a month of free access to parents in the event of school closures.