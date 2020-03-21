NEWPORT’s Rory Collingbourne, semi-pro racing driver and instructor has turned his hand to selling cars after opening a prestige car dealership which saw him appear on the BBC Three series Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted.

Mr Collingbourne's passion for cars began at just three years old, when he sat in a toy car and immediately wanting to race. Twelve years later, aged 15, he took part in his first race. Over the years, he has risen in the motorsport scene, with recent highlights including wins in the Porsche Carrera Cup and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Series.

At 14 he began working with his father Jonathan Collingbourne at the family business, Newport Auctions, where he learnt the tricks of the trade. And he's putting these to good use, becoming the co-founder of Whitson Prestige in Newport, where he sells second-hand luxury cars.

Mr Collingbourne takes responsibility for the day to day management of the company – often working seven days a week, handling the marketing, valeting, presenting and travelling across the UK to personally select cars to bring back and sell. He is also an AMCI Product Expert, working with high-end manufacturers to train dealership sales teams on the new vehicles and has worked closely with Rolls-Royce.

"When working on your own, no one will do it for you," he added. "You do it yourself".

Since setting up the business a little over a year ago, he has already been spotted as one of Wales’ top entrepreneurs to watch by appearing on BBC Three’s Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted, which showcases some of the hottest young talent in the country – and has sold 100 cars within six months.

"The buzz I get from doing a deal is more than racing on the track," he said.

"I do it for the passion".

Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted is available on the BBC iPlayer. Mr Collingbourne appears on episode two of the second season.