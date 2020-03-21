A DRUNKEN knifeman taunted a group of drinkers outside a busy pub on a Friday night and threatened to “slice” them.

Jake Pitman, 21, wielded the blade when he was part of a gang who confronted a group of men at the Kings Arms in Caerphilly.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant shouted to them, ‘Let’s go, let’s have it out. I’m going to slice you.’”

MORE NEWS

Pitman left the scene before returning shortly after he armed himself with the knife.

The prosecutor said: “He was brandishing the blade and stepped forward towards the group who backed away.”

The defendant disappeared but came back again “topless” without the weapon and was punched by one of the men.

Door staff from the pub jumped on Pitman, got him to the floor before he was arrested by the police.

The knife was not recovered.

He pleaded guilty to affray and possessing a bladed article on January 25.

The court was told he had no previous convictions.

Paul Hewitt, mitigating, said: “The defendant has shown a great deal of remorse. He realises what he did that night was wrong. Very wrong. It was out of character.

“This is the first time he has ever been arrested and in trouble before.

“He has been on tenterhooks for the past two months and is very worried about the outcome of these proceedings.”

Mr Hewitt added: “The defendant was very drunk and he was shouting at people in the street.

“You never know what might happen when there is a knife involved.”

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told Pitman: “There was a serious risk of disorder on a busy Friday night in a town centre.

“In order to scare and intimidate other people, you brandished a knife at them.

“This case is aggravated by the fact that you were drunk and that you were goading another group.”

Pitman was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £420 prosecution costs and a surcharge.

The judge told Pitman before he left the dock: “You have been given another chance. Don’t blow it.”

He replied: “Thank you very much sir.”