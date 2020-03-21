VISITING has been banned to all wards at the Royal Gwent Hospital as measures to protect coronavirus are tightened.

"In order to protect the public, patients and our staff, the decision has been taken to stop all visiting on all wards at the Royal Gwent Hospital", reads a statement on the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board website.​​

"The only exceptions are for children who are on our in-patients wards (who will be permitted one parent) and ladies who will be permitted one birthing partner."​

The ban will be subject to review, and the health board is thanking people "for your co-operation and support during this unusual and ​challenging period".​​

"We are actively promoting ‘virtual visiting’ using technology to keep in touch, using our free cloud Wi-Fi", continues the statement.​​

"To keep up to date with the latest information about Coronavirus (COVID-19) please follow Aneurin Bevan University Health Board on social media.​"