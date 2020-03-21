THE mayor of Newport has set up an online group to combat loneliness among people who are in isolation during the coronavirus epidemic.

Cllr William Routley is following government advice to minimise social contact and help slow the spread of the virus.

"I'm on day three – I wouldn't say I'm struggling, but I'm used to meeting a lot of people," he said. "That made me think about other people who are in isolation and on their own."

To support them, the mayor is recording a Facebook video message every day for the people of Newport to show "what isolation is like, and how I'm keeping happy".

He has also started a Facebook group where residents can share their contact details and spark up a conversation with each other.

"Even if you're in isolation, you still have a part to play," Cllr Routley said. "You still have something to offer."

Since being set up on Wednesday, the group now has more than 200 members.

Cllr Routley said he was "very proud of the way Newport citizens are reacting" in this time of crisis and uncertainty.

And looking to the future, he said he believed "society will be changed for the better when we come out of this", with people forming stronger social bonds.

Facebook users can visit the group at: www.tinyurl.com/newportmayor