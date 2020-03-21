THE NCP car park at the top of Newport High Street will be free to use for NHS front line staff until the end of April.

The car park is among 150 NCP sites across the UK that will open for the offer, designed to help staff get to work when transport networks are offering limited services.

NCP says NHS workers can access this offer directly via the NCP website and pre-book their space each time they need to park. Spaces will be available to book up any time up to an hour before arrival at the car park.

The offer will be reviewed at the end of April.

Six NCP car parks in Cardiff - Dumfries Place, Greyfriars, Knox Road, Pellett Street, Rapports, and Westgate Street - are also eligible for the offer, for NHS frontline staff who work in the city.

“We salute you NHS, from the bottom of our hearts and want to thank you sincerely for all the work you are doing," said NCP chief executive Jonathan Scott.

"We hope this gesture helps you focus on your incredible work, and not have to worry about train times and transport restrictions.”

The website www.ncp.co.uk will have information on how to access this offer via its homepage.