A STARTLING 53 of the 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Wales earlier today, are in Gwent.

And the increase means that Gwent now has more than half - 145 - of Wales' 280 overall confirmed cases.

Officially, the 145 cases are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which comprises Gwent.

The latest increase is the biggest of any single day since coronavirus arrived in Wales.

It comes as the great shutdown of public buildings and services, of shops, gyms, and a vast range of other facilities, continues.

The Cardiff and Vale health board area has recorded 22 new cases since yesterday, and now has 51 cases overall. Swansea Bay health board area has 41 cases overall, with seven new ones confirmed today.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

So far, three people in Wales have died due to coronavirus.

“We are working closely with health boards, NHS 111 and the Welsh Government to develop systems so that NHS Wales and members of the public have appropriate access to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing," said Dr Williams.

"Based on careful risk assessment, a phased roll-out of testing will commence, starting with health care workers involved in frontline patient facing clinical care.

“Testing capacity is being expanded and is currently prioritised for patients, health care workers involved in frontline patient facing clinical care, and others where recommended by health board medical directors.

"As our testing capacity increases, further guidance will be issued on those who are eligible for testing.

“Members of the public should follow the latest public health advice.”

The latest guidance is:

People who live with others should stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone in their household, has either a high temperature or a new and continuous cough;

People who live alone should stay at home for seven days if they develop a high temperature or a new and continuous cough;

Everyone should avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel. Pubs, restaurants, leisure centres and similar venues are currently shut to prevent infection spreading in closed spaces;

Everyone should work from home where they possibly can;

People over 70, and vulnerable groups of any age will be advised in the next few days to be shielded from social contact for several weeks;

People who are staying at home for 14 days due to another case of illness in the household, who develop symptoms, should then self-isolate for seven days from the onset of the symptoms.

People who are self-isolating, or in a household with someone who is self-isolating, should read the full stay-at-home guidance here.

For the guidance in full, see here.