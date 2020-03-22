POLICE are appealing for information to locate Louise Tamplin who has been reported as missing and they are growing concerned for her welfare.

Louise, 27, is from the Caerphilly area and has known connections to Cardiff, Porthcawl and Wrexham.

She was last seen at approximately 10am on Tuesday 3 March, wearing brown leather knee-high boots, Adidas leggings and a jacket – either from Superdry or Mountain Warehouse

Louise is white, 5ft 6inches tall, of slim build with brown, shoulder length hair and may have a white bandage on her right lower arm.

Anyone with any information relating to Louise’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting either log reference: 44 07/03/20 or 2000083081.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.