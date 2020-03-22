THE mother of a popular Newport father brutally murdered after he stood up to a violent gang terrorising the city paid an emotional tribute to him on the 15th anniversary of his shocking death.

Lemy Bullock was drinking at a pub called Harvey's Bar in Pill, Newport, on March 15, 2005, when he was attacked and savagely killed by three men wearing masks from the horror film Scream, one of whom was wielding a samurai sword.

He was 36.

He died in the early hours of the morning the next day at the Royal Gwent Hospital from his injuries.

The father-of-three’s grisly death devastated the city, his senseless slaying drawing more than 1,000 mourners who lined the streets to pay homage to him during his emotionally-charged funeral.

And, a decade and a half after her son's shocking murder, Mr Bullock's mother, Gwenda Bullock, aged 71, said her grief hadn't decreased with the passage of time.

Gwenda Bullock with a photo of her son Lemy. Picture by: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“When somebody takes someone’s life like that, it’s like a life sentence for the family," she said.

“Every day you think, ‘Why? Why?’ It still feels so raw.

“It’s such a cruel, sick world when someone is taken away from you like that.

“I can’t forgive them for what they did. If it had been done on the spur of the moment, but it wasn’t. It was premeditated.

“I used to be angry with his killers but now I’m sad. I would like to know if they were sorry for what they had done.

“That would make me feel better if they had learned something from being in prison."

Newport gang leader Mohammed ‘Mo’ Nasser, then 44, of Kirby Lane, Pill, Aaron Kent, 24, of Livale Court, Bettws, and Martyn Bruce, 39, of Courtybella Gardens, Pill, were convicted of Mr Bullock's murder in March 2006, and jailed for life.

The killers, from left to right, Mohammed 'Mo' Nasser, Aaron Kent and Martyn Bruce. Picture: Gwent Police

Nasser and Bruce were found guilty following a lengthy trial at Cardiff Crown Court while Kent admitted his part in the killing.

Nasser was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years in prison, while Kent was told to serve 20 years and Bruce 16 years - meaning he will be the first of the killers eligible for parole next year.

The motive of the gang’s cruel killing, prosecutor Gerard Elias QC claimed during the trial, was their will to enforce a hard-man image in Pill in a desire to take it over as their territory and dominate its people.

The jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard how Nasser’s crew had bullied and intimidated locals during their brief reign of terror.

Mrs Bullock said: “They terrorised the community and I can’t forgive them for that.

“They terrorised such a lot of people in Pill. They were horrible people who were taken off the streets by the police and a lot of people had happier and safer lives as a result.”

Lemy and Gwenda. Picture: Family photograph

Mrs Bullock admits her son was no angel, but said he had taken people under his wing - and she thinks it was this good side of his nature that brought about his tragic death when he challenged the gang who were trying to mark out their turf.

“Lemy was a bit of a boy and he did get into trouble, fighting when he was growing up," she said. "But he had a heart of gold.

“He always helped the underdog and looked after people who were being picked on.

“Lemy wasn’t perfect but I think the good outweighed the bad. He always wanted to make people laugh and he wanted people to be happy. So many people loved him so much.

“He touched so many people and that keeps me going.”

Mrs Bullock remembered her son, a passionate Liverpool fan, as a keen sportsman.

“He loved his football," she said. "He wasn’t a bad player and trained with Newport County, but he would turn up late for sessions.

Lemy Bullock was a talented footballer who had trials with Newport County AFC. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“They gave him three chances but that was it. He was just one of the lads, one of the boys.

“He played for Pill and Maesglas. He was the last player to score at County’s old home, Somerton Park.

“Lemy scored for Pill against Cwmfelinfach in the cup when they beat them 2-1.

“He was dancing in front of the crowd. People still talk about it today.”

Mrs Bullock spoke of how she marked his passing this week: “I went to the cemetery and sat talking to him in the sunshine with one of his friends.

“I light a candle for him every day and talk to him.

“He could be wild when he was out with the boys, but he never disrespected me.

“One of his friends called me on Saturday night and said he had never known such a bond between a mother and son before as Lemy and I had. I thought, ‘I’m so grateful for that.’”

Gwenda Bullock, with Lemy's sister Jodie and their family. Picture: Family photo

Mrs Bullock thanked her close family for the support they have given her throughout the years: “My daughter Jodie and her children have helped me so much through this nightmare.

"And Lemy would have been so proud of his beautiful children who are such a comfort to me.”

Mr Bullock left behind two sons Ryan, 29, and Luca, 20, and daughter Abigail, 25.