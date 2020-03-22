INSTEAD of our weekly Five of the Best feature, this week we decided we wanted to celebrate the local business, shops and groups which are going above and beyond to help people and the community during the coronavirus outbreak - from free deliveries to support services.

Here is what our readers said:

Emma Corten said: “McCann’s pub in Newport high street, keeping up a great community spirit and things positive throughout what’s going on”.

(McCann's Rock N Ale Bar)

Rhys Bennett said: “The Rogues Den Barbershop in Risca, offering free haircuts to the emergency services”.

(Taken from @TheRoguesDenBarbershop on Facebook)

Paula Jones said: “Canine Corner, Cwmbran, offering help in any way they can to their vulnerable and elderly customers, from collecting their dogs to picking up shopping and running errands."

(Taken from 'Canine Corner' on Facebook)

Christine English Scriven said: “Full Circle Abercarn, delivering to our loyal high-risk customers and anybody local who needs it”.

(Taken from @TheFullCircleCafe on Facebook)

Gavin Foley said: “Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Café, 100 per cent heart of the community. Trying to stay open as long as possible to help in any way they can.”

(By Camera Club member Richard Renshaw)

Rachel Stephens recommended Palfreys Butchers in Newport for those finding it difficult to find meat.

Sarah Woodward gave a shout-out to Charlie’s Walks & Cat Care for helping those who are unable to pick up medicines, they have a crated van to transport animals.

(Taken from @Charliespetsitting on Facebook)

