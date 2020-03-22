THE AVERAGE house price in Wales now stands at £193, 254 according to Principality's House Price Index.

It represents a 3.3 per cent annual growth and a 1.7 per cent growth in the last quarter.

So, we took a look at what house that may get you in each part of Gwent - with prices from £180,000 - £190,000.

Newport

Three-bed end terrace - £185,000

St. Brides Wentlooge

(This three-bed end terrace is on the market for £185,000. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

Situated in a "quiet cul-de-sac" this three-bed property makes for an ideal family home, says sellers Roberts.

The house has a "spacious and well presented living room".

(You are immediately greeted by the living room as you enter the property. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

(The kitchen looks out onto the garden. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

(Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

The house boasts a large and well-maintained garden which is accessed through double patio doors, "perfect for all the family" and "summer barbecues", the sellers say.

(Upstairs, there are two doubled bedrooms and one single room. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

(The house also has a well-designed minimalist study area. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts).

You can arrange a viewing by calling: 01633 371510 or to view the property online, click here.

Blaenau Gwent

Four-bed terraced house - £187,000

Abertillery

(The living area is cosy and inviting. Picture: Zoopla/Asset Estates)

Located in the heart of Abertillery, this property enjoys "fine views", with "excellent walks" on the doorstep, says sellers Asset Estates.

Close to local amenities and schools, it is also described as an "ideal" family home.

(The property has four "generous" sized bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla/Asset Estates)

(The property has a modern-looking kitchen. Picture: Zoopla/Asset Estates)

The house also has a "generous" sized front and rear garden, with the rear garden having a summer house that includes a jacuzzi - thought it is not clear whether the jacuzzi is included.

(The summer house would make for a great storage or living space. Picture: Zoopla/Asset Estates.)

To arrange a viewing: 01495 522774 or view the property online, click here.

Monmouthshire

Three-bed terraced house - £185,000

Monmouth, Wyesham

(This three-bed terraced house has allocated parking. Picture: Zoopla/Purplebricks.)

This three-bedroom terraced house is "deceptively spacious" and situated in the "popular residential area of Wyesham," say sellers Purplebricks.

The accommodation comprises reception hall, lounge/dining room, kitchen, and conservatory, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

(The lounge area has a fireplace. Picture: Zoopla/Purplebricks.)

(The kitchen is modern-looking and practical. Picture: Zoopla/Purplebricks.)

And the house boasts a lovely view of the surrounding countryside - as seen below.

(Picture: Zoopla/Purplebricks)

To arrange a viewing, call: 024 7511 8874 and to view the property online, click here.

Torfaen

Three-bedroom detached - £180,000

Pontypool

(This quaint looking property is close to local amenities. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts.)

This "traditional" property "benefits from spacious rooms throughout," says sellers Roberts.

The lounge has a feature fireplace and the kitchen has a "good amount of wall and floor cupboard units," they add.

(The lounger has a feature fireplace. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

(The kitchen is charming and quaint. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with an en-suite shower room off the master bedroom.

And the property has a sizeable garden.

(The rooms are a good size. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts.)

(The garden area is part lawn, part tiled. Picture: Zoopla/Roberts)

To arrange a viewing, call Call01633 371514 or to view online, click here.

Caerphilly

Three-bedroom semi-detached house - £184,950

Caerleon Court, Caerphilly

(The property has a spacious living area. Picture: Zoopla/Peter Alan)

This house offers "stunning views" and is a "great location for a growing family," says sellers Peter Alan.

It is close to local shops, supermarkets and train stations.

(Rear garden decking offers "stunning views". Picture: Zoopla/Peter Alan.)

There are also "three good-sized bedrooms with the main bedroom offering spiral stairs up to the loft room".

(The main bedroom has a spiral staircase up to a loft room. Picture: Zoopla/Peter Alan.)

(The property's kitchen. Picture: Zoopla/Peter Alan.)

To arrange a viewing, call 029 2227 9549 or to view the property online, click here.