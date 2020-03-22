A WOMAN was remanded in custody after she admitted assaulting two police constables and a custody detention officer following her arrest.

Nicola Jones, 36, of Bacon Place, Newport, is facing a prison sentence after she also pleaded guilty to affray and criminal damage.

The defendant appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from Eastwood Park prison.

She admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker in that she attacked PCs Laura Walden and Michael Parfitt and CDO Andrea King.

The offences were committed in Cwmbran and Newport on Wednesday, February 12.

Jones was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Gareth James.

Sentence was adjourned until Wednesday, April 1, for the preparation of reports.

Jones was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.