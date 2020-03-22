ARMED police officers found a Taser stun gun after raiding the home of a former soldier following a tip-off by the defendant’s own cousin.

Jarrad Skidmore’s house in Caerphilly was searched when a search warrant was executed under the Firearms Act, prosecutor Harry Baker said.

He told Cardiff Crown Court the weapon was a torch that could be used as a stun gun and was working when tested by the police.

Mr Baker said: “When it was pressed, it could discharge electric sparks from the lens.

“During his interview, the defendant admitted he bought it but insisted he did so without any harmful intention.

“He said it was a survival torch and he bought it from the Wish website. He told officers it was useful for lighting campfires.”

The 20-year-old, of Heol y Waun, Gelligaer, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, the offence being committed on October 16, 2019.

Alex Greenwood, mitigating, said police carried out the raid after Skidmore had an argument with a cousin and the relative “maliciously” informed the authorities about him.

His barrister told Judge Richard Twomlow: “The defendant is a young man who is supported here today by his father and who served his country for three-and-a-half years after joining the army at the age of 16.

“He was invalided out after he suffered a training accident. He is a young man who, save for this error of judgement, is a respectable and upstanding member of society.”

Mr Greenwood added that Skidmore was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Judge Twomlow told the defendant: “I have read a number of references which speak very well of you. They are excellent references.”

He sentenced him to a 12-month community order and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must also pay £200 prosecutions costs and a victim surcharge.

The judge told Skidmore before he left the dock: “I don’t expect to see you again.”