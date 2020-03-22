A POLICE dog helped chase down two "juveniles wanted for criminal damage and assault" while a police helicopter hovered in the sky.

PD Wish and her "angry face" assisted Newport officers as they sought the wanted "juveniles".

The National Police Air Service for the South West Region said: "Helicopter + athletic dog handler + angry dog = Great result".

Both "juveniles" gave up after being run down by PD Wish, police said.

