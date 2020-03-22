SEVEN more people have died in Wales after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Five people have died in the Royal Gwent Hospital, the Welsh Government said.

It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 12.

The chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton, said: “It is with deep sadness I can confirm a further seven deaths of patients in Wales who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

“This takes the number of deaths in Wales to 12.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.”

The Welsh Government said five people had died in the Royal Gwent Hospital, one in Nevill Hall and one in Prince Charles Hospital.

All were in the high-risk category, either over 70 or with underlying health conditions, it added.