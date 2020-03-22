WE HAVE all seen some truly awful parking.
Whether it is drivers taking up two parking bays, leaving just inches between other vehicles when parallel parking or mounting the whole side-walk, we have all encountered woeful parking at some point.
(Of course, sometimes those parked in disabled spaces need to use two bays and we haven't included any such examples.)
And we've collated your pictures of some of those dodgy drivers
Newport, Maindee
'Parking outside Summerhill Older People’s complex in Albert Ave Maindee, Newport. Completely blocking the emergency vehicle access.'
Magor
'Car completely blocking pavement during the school run in Magor.'
Location - unkown
'Double parked on yellow lines and parked on a junction on a pavement.'
Pontnewydd
'Parents who think it's acceptable to park on the pavement outside a nursery on Station Road in Pontnewydd, happens on a daily basis.'
Location - uknown
Upper Dock Street, Newport
Crumlin
Morrisons, Cwmbran
'Morrisons, Cwmbran - plenty of car spaces and got to park half in bay and half on white lines near a zebra crossing.'
Royal Gwent, Newport
'Royal Gwent Hospital oveflow car park - this car is parked behind a double row of cars blocking two in.'
A serial offender
'This person constantly parking on pavements, at junctions, blocking dropped kerbs near the car park of the Civic Centre (Newport).'
Beechfield Avenue, Newport
'Parked on Beechfield Avenue like this for a few days running.'
Read more: All confirmed coronavirus case locations in Wales as Gwent worst-affected
Read more: Grange University Hospital open early to provide vital beds in coronavirus outbreak
If you spot any bad parking, send us pictures using the widget below - you can remain anonymous.
Use this easy and quick tool to submit your pictures. You can remain anonymous by simply selecting 'do not credit'. If you can, mention the road/street the car was on.
Send us your examples of terrible parking
Use this easy and quick tool to submit your pictures. You can remain anonymous by simply selecting 'do not credit'. If you can, mention the road/street the car was on.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment