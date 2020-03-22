NEWPORT city council has released a list of which schools will be providing childcare provision and who is eligible under the government's plan to ensure key workers can continue to help the fight against coronavirus.

Children who are currently in Reception to Year 7 can apply for a place – which begins on Wednesday, March 25.

The council said places should not be requested for children who, based on government advice, should be self-isolating or socially distancing.

And applications must also be resubmitted every two weeks, which will allow those who are exiting social isolation to access a place.

Who is eligible?

- Single parents who are employed as specific key workers

- Where both parents are employed as specific key workers

The government released a list of key workers – which can be found here – but due to “limited capacity of schools”, places will only be considered for the following key worker groups:

- Health and Social Care

- Education and Childcare

- Public Safety and National Security

The council said that once “there is a clear picture of the demand and availability of places” other key worker groups will be considered.

Children will need to bring a packed lunch – except those eligible for Free School Meals.

No formal learning will be delivered during this time and the schools will be operating just as a childcare facility.

Parents can apply using a standard form, which can be found on the council website - sent to School.Admissions@newport.gov.uk

Parents will be informed by individual schools if they have a place by Tuesday, March 24.

Details on which schools are offering childcare by high school cluster (the primary schools that feed into the high school)

Bassaleg School – Year 7 learners can apply for a place in their former primary school or their closest primary school. All individual primary schools in the cluster are accepting applications from eligible parents of their existing pupils.

Caerleon Comprehensive – All individual schools in the cluster are accepting applications from eligible parents of their existing pupils.

Llanwern High – Always Primary School will host a childcare facility on behalf of the cluster. Staff from schools across the cluster will be supporting this provision.

Lliswerry High – Lliswerry Primary School will host a childcare facility on behalf of the cluster. Staff from schools across the cluster will be support this provision.

Newport High – Monnow Primary School and Malpas Court Primary School will host a childcare hub on behalf of the cluster.

Malpas Court Hub: Malpas Court Primary, Malpas Park Primary, Malpas Church Primary, Crindau Primary, Newport High staff

Monnow Hub: Monnow Primary, Millbrook Primary, Newport High pupils, Ysgol Ifor Hael, Ysgol Bro Teyrnon.

Staff from schools across the cluster will be supporting this provision

St Joseph’s High – All cluster primary schools are accepting applications from eligible parents of their existing pupils. Year 7 learners can apply for a place in their former primary school or their closest primary school within the cluster if they are new to the St Joseph’s High cluster.

St Julian’s School - St Julian’s High School will host a childcare facility on behalf of the cluster. Staff from all cluster schools will be present supporting children from their own school.

The John Frost School - All individual primary schools are accepting applications from eligible parents of their existing pupils. Year 7 learners can apply for a place in their former primary school or their closest primary school within the cluster if they are new to the The John Frost School Cluster.

Ysygol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed - The staff of all Welsh-medium schools will support the geographical cluster in which their schools are located. Parents can apply to hubs within the Newport High (YG Bro Terynon and YG Ifor Hael), Llanwern (YG Casnewydd) or, in the case of year 7 children, The John Frost School cluster.

Maes Ebbw School - The school is accepting applications for eligible parents of their existing pupil of all ages.

Ysgol Bryn Derw - The school is accepting applications for eligible parents of their existing pupil of all ages.

The council also says that Newport Live will provide access to child care for eligible key workers who children are between 5 and 12 years of age after the school day – this will be between 4pm and 10pm at Newport International Sports Village’s Pool and Tennis Centre. It will run from 8am to 8pm on weekends.

Applications for this need to be made direct to Newport Live – details will be available next week.

Feeding children who are entitled to free school meals

The council, alongside Chartwells, is establishing a series of 10 free school meal hubs across the city.

These will be located at each secondary school - plus Llanmartin Primary School.

Any child who is eligible for free school meals will be able to attend any hub setting (times will be agreed locally) to collect a lunch.

The lunch consists of:

- A sandwich

- A packet of crisps

- A snack

- A piece of fruit

Affected families who are self-isolating or social distancing will be able to make local arrangement for someone else to attend and collect on their behalf.

The free school meal hubs are:

• The John Frost School

• Newport High School

• St Julian’s High School

• Caerleon Comprehensive School

• Bassaleg School

• St Joseph’s RC High School

• Llanwern High School

• Gwent Iscoed

• Lliswerry High School

• Llanmartin Primary School