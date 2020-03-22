AS THE reality of social distancing begins to bite, we could all do with a bit of humour and cheering up.
And Newport's own hip-hop group Goldie Lookin Chain have produced the goods once again.
Watch GLC's brilliant coronavirus-inspired rap below.
Warning: This clip includes bad language, so may not be appropriate for younger readers.
Read more: Five coronavirus deaths at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport
Read more: All the confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment