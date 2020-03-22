AS THE reality of social distancing begins to bite, we could all do with a bit of humour and cheering up.

And Newport's own hip-hop group Goldie Lookin Chain have produced the goods once again.

Watch GLC's brilliant coronavirus-inspired rap below.

Warning: This clip includes bad language, so may not be appropriate for younger readers.

