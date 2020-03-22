PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has tried to reassure the British public that the country will pull through the coronavirus crisis which has now claimed 281 lives in the UK.

In an press conference this evening, he thanked the “amazing NHS” who are on the frontline tackling the outbreak.

The disease has now killed more than 13,000 people globally as cases reached the 300,000 mark.

Special “shielding” measures will come into force in England to protect the 1.5 million people particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and they were told to stay away from others for 12 weeks.

The British leader thanked the country’s people who heeded the government’s advice to stay away from loved ones on Mother’s Day.

He also applauded the businesses who closed on a weekend that would have been a lucrative one for many.

Mr Johnson said: “I want to thank the pubs, restaurants, gyms and bars that could have done fantastic business.

“Thank you for your sacrifice. I know how tough this must be. The government will be standing by you.”

He urged people to follow social distancing measures and stay two metres apart and added: “We will get through this and we will beat this together.”

The prime minister also hinted that “tougher measures” could be on the way if citizens ignore health advice.

“Stay at home, if you possibly can,” he said.

Mr Johnson said the courts would continue to remain open.

He revealed the country has a good supply of ventilators by it needed “far far” more.

Asked about enforcing a lockdown, Mr Johnson said the effect of such measures in Europe is not yet known.

"The answer is always to be guided by the science," he says. "You've got to impose these interventions... at the moment they can have the maximum effect."

He says the introduction of curfews and prohibitions on movement must only come "at the right moment".

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries warned against a "direct comparison" between virus case rates in Italy and the UK, saying this should be done with "caution".

She said that the case fatality rate is around 10% in Italy, as opposed to 4% in the UK - but it depends how cases are counted.

She insisted there are differences in testing, with more serious cases being tested in the UK, for example.

Dr Harries added she feels the eventual mortality rate for the virus will be around 1%.