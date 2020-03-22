THIS was the scene in Newport city centre over the weekend as the public heeded the government's call to stay away from crowded areas and practice social distancing.

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the government has ordered the public to travel only when essential.

And though there were a few people still out and about, the majority appear to have taken on-board that advice.

(This was the scene in Newport Market. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(All quiet at Newport's indoor market. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(A lone figure wanders through one of the city's arcades. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Commercial Street was unusually quiet. Picture: Chris Tinsley(

On Sunday, first minister Mark Drakeford warned that the Welsh Government may have to invoke its powers to enforce social distancing.

"Self-isolation for those who have symptoms and social distancing by everyone is absolutely essential at this stage if we are to delay the spread of this virus and save lives.

"We all need to follow this advice now to protect each other and our families and to help ensure our NHS is not overwhelmed.

Social distancing includes avoiding all but essential travel and if people don’t follow this advice we will have no choice but to use powers to enforce it."

(Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all bars, pubs and restaurants. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Lloyds, normally bustling with activity over the weekend, shut its doors. Picture: Chris Tinsely)

Mr Johnson said the decision to close all bars, restaurants and pubs would be reviewed monthly.

"It is quite clear now that when you look at the gradient of this disease that we face a clear threat... and that thousands of lives could be needlessly lost.

"We need now to stop the velocity of circulation of this disease."

(There were still some people doing their shopping. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Can't eat in, so we'll out out. Picture: Chris Tinsley)