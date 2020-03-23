A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW SIMON, 48, of Mallard Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to contacting police without reasonable excuse which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed in October 2015.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

GARETH RUDGE, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing chocolates and gloves from Poundland and beef from Aldi in Caerphilly.

He has to pay £33 in compensation and a £122 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

RYAN LIAM BEDFORD, 24, of St Johns Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

RYAN JOHN ROWLANDS, 25, of Park Row, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 compensation, £150 costs and a £122 surcharge.

BRETT BRIAN DAVIES, 19, of Carlyon Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LOUISE ELIZABETH GRANGER, 36, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop for a constable.

She was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SEBASTIAN PAIMENSALO, 43, of High Street, Cross Keys, was ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

ADAM EDWARDS, 27, of Davies Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was also fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.