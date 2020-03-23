PUPILS in Torfaen eligible for free school meals can still get under arrangements announced by the council.

Torfaen County Borough Council has announced 'grab and go' lunches will be provided for eligible pupils from today, Monday.

The council has said it it providing 4,000 packed lunches, which can be picked up at the following venues between 1pm and 2.30pm:

Woodland Road Social Centre, Woodland Road, Cwmbran

CoStar, St Dials

Thornhill Community Centre, Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran

Blaenavon Town Council offices, High Street, Blaenavon

Garnsychan Partnership, Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, Abersychan

Trac 2 Office, Church Avenue, Trevethin

Abersychan Hall

Zion Hill Community Centre, Pontnewynydd

White Hut, Coed Eva

Henllys Community Hall, Henllys Village Road, Cwmbran

Panteg House, Griffithstown

Greenmeadow and St Dials Hall, Charston, St Dials, Cwmbran

Llanyrafon Church, Llanyravon Way, Cwmbran

Torfaen Family Learning Centre (near TOGS in The Highway, New Inn)

St Albans RC High School, The Park, Pontypool

Court Farm and Oakfield Community Centre, Court Farm Estate, Llantarnam

Mount Pleasant Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd

Ponthir (venue to be confirmed)

A statement from the council said: "Venues will be staffed by volunteers and we ask that people take one bag per pupil and follow social distancing guidelines when collecting the food.

"Community Transmission is increasing so please protect yourself and others by keeping two metres apart while queuing and collecting.

"We appreciate this will not be a perfect solution for everyone but we will learn day by day and will keep providing meals for as long as is necessary. We are listening to your comments and concerns and we're trying to improve coverage and measures to protect everyone."