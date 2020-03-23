PUPILS in Torfaen eligible for free school meals can still get under arrangements announced by the council.
Torfaen County Borough Council has announced 'grab and go' lunches will be provided for eligible pupils from today, Monday.
The council has said it it providing 4,000 packed lunches, which can be picked up at the following venues between 1pm and 2.30pm:
- Woodland Road Social Centre, Woodland Road, Cwmbran
- CoStar, St Dials
- Thornhill Community Centre, Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran
- Blaenavon Town Council offices, High Street, Blaenavon
- Garnsychan Partnership, Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, Abersychan
- Trac 2 Office, Church Avenue, Trevethin
- Abersychan Hall
- Zion Hill Community Centre, Pontnewynydd
- White Hut, Coed Eva
- Henllys Community Hall, Henllys Village Road, Cwmbran
- Panteg House, Griffithstown
- Greenmeadow and St Dials Hall, Charston, St Dials, Cwmbran
- Llanyrafon Church, Llanyravon Way, Cwmbran
- Torfaen Family Learning Centre (near TOGS in The Highway, New Inn)
- St Albans RC High School, The Park, Pontypool
- Court Farm and Oakfield Community Centre, Court Farm Estate, Llantarnam
- Mount Pleasant Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd
- Ponthir (venue to be confirmed)
A statement from the council said: "Venues will be staffed by volunteers and we ask that people take one bag per pupil and follow social distancing guidelines when collecting the food.
"Community Transmission is increasing so please protect yourself and others by keeping two metres apart while queuing and collecting.
"We appreciate this will not be a perfect solution for everyone but we will learn day by day and will keep providing meals for as long as is necessary. We are listening to your comments and concerns and we're trying to improve coverage and measures to protect everyone."
