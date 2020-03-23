THE coronavirus outbreak has played havoc with many people’s travel plans, as companies move to cut down on services in line with government advice to avoid all non-essential travel.

Here’s how transport is being affected in Gwent:

ROAD

The coronavirus outbreak has had a quieting effect on the roads, with the M4 around Newport virtually empty during the Friday afternoon rush hour last week.

The RAC continues to run a full breakdown recovery service, but has asked customers to practise social distancing of two metres, and to tell the firm if they have any symptoms or have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Many taxi services in the area continue to run as normal.

RAIL

From today, all rail companies in the UK will be reducing their timetables.

Robert Nisbet, of the Rail Delivery Group, said the move would still allow key workers to get to work, and also keep freight lines open “to keep supermarket shelves stocked”.

Transport for Wales will run its Sunday services seven days a week, though extra trains will be put on for some lines in the mornings to help commuters.

The opening hours of stations and ticket offices will also be changed in line with the new timetables.

Passengers with Advance tickets affected by these changes will be allowed to travel on the train before or after the time they were booked.

CrossCountry and Great Western Railway will also reduce their timetables.

There will be one train running per hour, in each direction, between Swansea and London Paddington.

All rail passengers have been urged to check the latest travel information online before they travel.

BUS

From today, Newport Bus will run a Saturday service seven days a week.

The changes will affect all of its routes until further notice, while normal weekend services will apply.

Scott Pearson, the firm’s boss, said: “These are completely unprecedented times, but we will maintain bus services for our customers for as long as we are able to.”

Stagecoach will run a Saturday service today and tomorrow (Tuesday), and will release special timetables later this week.

Some NAT bus routes will change from Saturday, March 28. For the full list, see the firm’s website.

AIR

Cardiff Airport remains open and some flights are operating, but passengers are advised to check with their airline, travel agent, or tour operator before travelling to the airport.

“The current global situation is unprecedented with airports and airlines across the world feeling the impact of a number of issues,” Deb Bowen Rees, Cardiff Airport chief executive, said.

Your airline may be offering a more flexible policy on cancelling or changing any flights you have booked.

Bars and restaurants at the airport are either closed or offering takeaway only.

The Cardiff Airport Rail Link bus service (number 905) is being reduced in line with the new Transport for Wales timetable.

If you are travelling abroad, you may need to self-isolate or go into quarantine when you arrive. More details are on the Foreign Office website.