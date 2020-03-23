WITH the self-isolation policy and people panic buying left right and centre, people have been finding coping with the virus harder than anticipated.

Whether self-isolating because of symptoms, are in the vulnerable categories or just to be on the safe side, people are feeling the effects already.

We spoke to some families who were in isolation to find out how they are coping and what problems they have come across.

Natalie Maria, from Caerphilly, said: “Me and my two children are self-isolating. We seem to be coping OK. Family and friends have helped drop stuff off. Children have a timetable of subjects to learn.

“(We are) worried about things like lockdown, if we do have one. How long the kids will be off. My children’s national tests I believe are on hold but awaiting to hear on that one”.

One anonymous mum from Caerphilly has been very prepared. She has done a monthly shop and made sure the bills have been paid. But she is concerned about how they are going to cope with no work.

She said: “We will be using more gas and electric and more food as our daughter will be home. She usually gets free school meals. Will the government help people like us?

“I went to four different stores to get our food shop and we still couldn’t get most of what we usually buy. Shelves were bare and freezers were empty except for Slimming World products and ice cream.

“I am prepared, but now there is no spare money”

Rebecca Reynolds said that the worry of everything happening is having a bigger impact on her mental health.

She said: “I’ve been staying home as much as I can, only going out to get food. I’m trying to keep it together for my children, so they don’t worry.

“It is having a big impact on my anxiety and mental health and all appointments are cancelled. I feel like I can’t go to my doctors because I’m putting others at risk and trying to take each day as it comes.

“My mind is overthinking, and I am struggling to shut it off, especially at night.”

Another mum, who did not want to be named, said: “We are a family of five isolating since the weekend as our eldest started showing symptoms, our other two kids stayed home too as it seemed crazy sending them to school and they agreed.

“I feel measures are coming fast and there’s a lot of uncertainty but knowing a mortgage holiday is available should we need it would definitely help.”

She agreed with the closure of theatres and pubs but felt that could be extended to non-essential shops, too.

“People can still buy things online without taking unnecessary risks,” she said.

Louise, from Newport, is finding coping hard. She said that it is making it hard to relax, which is having a negative impact on her health.

“I suffer from very bad anxiety, depression and a lot of health issues. I have no family or friends to talk to,” she said.

Sue, from Caerphilly, is not only preparing herself, but also assisting others in her area.

She said: “We have set up a Whatsapp group so any can ask for or offer help.

“We are also sharing local information and those who do not have Whatsapp have neighbours’ phone numbers.

“While it is early days, it seems to be working so far.

“I woke up yesterday and wanted to see how others were managing so set up the group with two numbers I had.

Between the three of us, we added others and contacted those who didn’t have Whatsapp.

“We have a high number of residents over 70 and a few more vulnerable people as well.”