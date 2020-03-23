FOUR more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, bringing the total to 16.

In Gwent, 35 new cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales, bringing the total here to 220.

In Wales as a whole, 71 new cases have been confirmed today, bringing the total to 418.

Gwent remains as the hotspot in Wales, with more than half of the confirmed cases.

No information has been issued to date on where the for people whose deaths have been confirmed today resided or were being treated.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, stressed again that the true number of cases in Wales is likely to be higher than the official figure.

Of those whose deaths have most recently been confirmed, he said: “We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality."

The Welsh Government is writing to all GPs and vulnerable individuals in Wales with the details of the shielding guidance that has been published.

“Members of the public should continue to follow the latest public health advice on social isolation if they have symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, however mild, and the social distancing guidance to reduce the risk of transmission,” said Dr Shankar.

The latest guidance is:

People who live with others:

If you are the first in the household to have symptoms of coronavirus, then you must stay at home for seven days, but all other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

For anyone else in the household who starts displaying symptoms, they need to stay at home for seven days from when the symptoms appeared, regardless of what day they are on in the original 14 day isolation period.

People who live alone: if you have symptoms of coronavirus, however mild, stay at home for seven days.

Everyone, including children, should avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel

Everyone is being asked to work from home where they possibly can, and avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues

People over 70, and vulnerable groups of any age are now asked to be shielded from social contact for several weeks

People who are self-isolating, or in a household with someone who is self-isolating, should read the full stay-at-home guidance.

For the guidance in full, see here.