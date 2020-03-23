A NEW database of coal tip sites across Wales - and a free helpline - have been set up in the aftermath of the damage caused by the widespread flooding last month.

The new measures form part of ongoing work to assess the safety of all tips in Wales, which is being overseen by First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart.

Storms Ciara and Dennis wreaked havoc across Wales in February causing millions of pounds worth of damage, and fears were subsequently raised about how the resultant rain and flood water might have affected coal tips.

The safety review is being carried out by the Coal Authority, and will combine all existing data about coal tips in Wales to provide a single register.

It will also standardise coal tip safety ratings in a new system.

All councils in Wales have, to assist the review, provided their records, details of inspection regimes, and details about their risk management processes.

This information has been assessed by the Coal Authority and guidance is being developed to support the development of a consistent approach.

The Coal Authority has produced a central database of spoil tips across the former South Wales coalfield by using a combination of GIS data, laser scanning, aerial photography and historical maps.

The database will be published when the work is completed.

The helpline - 0800 021 9230 - is designed to enable members of the public to report any concerns they have about coal tips in their local communities.

As well as being available to help residents report any concerns, the new helpline is also available to receive calls from anyone who may notice issues with the drainage of spoil tips.

“At the meeting with the Secretary of State for Wales last month we agreed further work would be carried out to co-ordinate between all bodies which inspect coal tips - including the Coal Authority, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and local councils,” said Mr Drakeford.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said that a commitment had been made to improve the management of coal tips in Wales and the information available to people who live in communities near them.

“Good progress has been made on this vital work. The new helpline will mean anyone with safety concerns about the coal tips in their community can report them and get the information they need quickly and for free,” said Mr Hart.

Councils across Wales have reviewed their contingency planning arrangements for landslips, and Natural Resources Wales and the Coal Authority are planning any necessary remediation work.

Based on this exercise, the Coal Authority has also identified around 400 spoil sites on private land in Wales, and these will now be inspected.

A review of existing legislation has also been carried out and options for new legislation are being considered.

The aim is to create a more robust management regime that can provide greater public assurance about the risk from spoil tips.