ALL St David's Hospice Care shops - and the charity's Cwmbran donation deport - are now closed due to the coronavirus threat.

Closure was implemented at 1pm this afternoon, and people are being urged not to leave donations outside the shops.

A statement issued by the Newport-based hospice reads: "After careful consideration of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus we are now implementing measures that will help protect patients, families, staff and volunteers.

"We are always vigilant about infection control at St David’s Hospice Care as our day patients, inpatients and outpatients represent a potentially vulnerable group.

"We are living in uncertain times but I’m sure that, together, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead. We know the coming weeks are going to impact the hospice financially, which is why your continued support is more important than ever.

"The care we give to our patients and families will not be affected during this time.

"We want to be able to continue providing this essential care and support for patients most in need.

"Thank you in advance for your support and understanding.

You can support St David's Hospcie Care by making a donation via the charity's website at www.stdavidshospicecare.org