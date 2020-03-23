A BURGLAR who stole cigarettes after raiding a city centre shop whilst being the subject of a suspended sentence following a shoplifting spree has been jailed.

Philip Royal, 51, of York Place, Newport, was locked up for a break-in at the WH Smith store in Commercial Street on Tuesday, February 11.

He pleaded guilty to the offence before the city’s magistrates’ court.

By committing this offence, Royal was in breach of a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for six counts of theft at Newport's Sainsbury’s Metro.

The defendant stole steak, cheese, wine and sweets between October and December 2019.

Royal was jailed for a total of 28 weeks by magistrates and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.