PARKS and play areas in Newport have been closed to help delay the spread of coronavirus.

The council made the decision following the First Minister's announcement that tourist attractions, caravan parks and campsites will closed after visitors flocked to the sites over the weekend.

The council confirmed the announcement in a tweet.

"Newport City Council has closed all of its parks and play areas with immediate effect so that we can support the country with social distancing to delay the spread of the #COVID19 virus," it said. "We encourage all residents to practice social distancing in line with the government guidance.

"Newport City Council managed Community Centres and the MUGA at Rivermead will be closed from March 23 until further notice.

"Flying start provision will only be available certain locations - details on our website."

Flying start provision will only be available at: Malpas Court Primary School, Monnow Flying Start building, Ringland Hub, Carnegie building, Pill Capel Crescent, Seabreeze, Gaer Flying start, Milton Flying Start and Maesglas (West hub).