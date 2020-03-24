NHS staff across the region are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic to keep as many people safe as they possibly can.

We asked you for your messages of support and thanks to those manning the hospitals, surgeries and pharmacies across Gwent.

There were far too many well-wishes to include them all but here is a flavour of what was said by Argus readers in tribute to our NHS workers at this trying time.

The team at Ward D7E at the Royal Gwent Hospital

Chione Matthews said: "Thank you to the real super heroes of the country.

"We are staying in. So keep safe and know we appreciate each and everyone one of you and all the hard work you continue to do especially at this worrying time.

"You all deserve a medal after this. You are all truly amazing. Well done and thank you so much."

The team from Ward C5 West at the Royal Gwent

Louise Jenkyn said: "Thank you to all the staff at C4 west for looking after me and keeping me safe while I’m immune suppressed.

"Hand delivery of blood forms/prescriptions to use local GP instead of coming to the Gwent.

"You really have gone above and beyond alongside your hospital work."

The Royal Gwent's Ward C4 East team

Nicola McAthey said: "Thank you to all NHS staff. You truly are our heroes. Working endless and tiring long hours and putting yourselves at risk.

"You're all doing an amazing job. We are so grateful."

Charmain Thomas said: "Thank you all for what you are doing.

"Please, please try and stay safe."

Torfaen's District Nursing teams south 1 and 2

Myfanwy Edwards said: "Thank you NHS for all your hard work and very long hours.

"You are putting your lives on the line to help everyone.

"To each and everyone who works at the Royal Gwent Hospital from the doctors to nurses to the cleaners. Take care and stay safe.

"You can never be repaid for your dedication."

The team from Ward D6 at the Royal Gwent Hospital

Dawn Cruickshanks said: "The NHS is brilliant, they are dedicated, wonderful people who give their everything to help others.

"I for one can't thank them enough for all they have done over the years for many members of my family, you are all magnificent, thank you is not enough, keep safe."

The Community Nurses Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr based at Gelligaer Surgery

Darren Davies said: "Thank you to all the NHS staff who work tirelessly all year round. Who miss out on family events anyway and are now missing their families.

"We love you. We support you. We wish you well and hope you stay safe."

The Bargoed Ward team

Wendy Hayward Jenkins said: "Saying thank you seems such a small thing to each and every one of you for putting yourselves and your families on the front line for all of us.

"You are amazing. Sending love to you all to keep safe and well.

"I for one am very grateful knowing you are all there for us."

The Rhymney District Nursing Team

Lynette McLoughlin said: "You are all heroes. You are putting others before yourselves and working to the point of exhaustion.

"All the New Year Honours should go to our selfless and dedicated NHS staff."

The Penallta Ward team

Chloe Symonds said: "It's an honour to be part of the ED team during this scary and uncertain time.

"Each and every one of my colleagues has gone above and beyond to ensure every patient that comes through the doors has first class treatment and care. Saving lives whilst risking our own. We are all muddling through this crisis together. Absolute heroes."

Stuart Pearce said: "A big heartfelt thank you to all the heroes in the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, whom through very uncertain times are providing what one would describe as heroic services.

"We can’t thank you enough and so appreciate what you are doing."

The Pathology team at Nevill Hall Hospital

Gemma Victoia Perry Jones said: "To all the frontline workers, you are amazing people.

"We are all so grateful and blessed to have each and every one of you all doing your jobs to make sure we are all looked after and can get the care we might need in such uncertain and difficult times.

"You are all the real heroes."

Marie Lao said: "Thank you doesn’t really seem enough for what you are all risking right now to look after others. Angels in disguise.

"Big thank-you to each and every worker not having the luxury to lock themselves in with their families."

The Medical Assessment Union team at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr

Valerie Ham said:"Thank you so much for all you are doing to keep us well."

Liz Urquhart said: "Many of you working there, I know some more than others.

"My heart goes out to you all. Such selfless people, having to be away from your families.

"You are appreciated, very much. Stay safe and thank you."

The team from Ebbw Ward at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan

Irene Ramsahye said: "Thanks to each and everyone. Take care.

"Public please do as you're told. Don't put these wonderful people at more risk than they are already.

"How will we ever be able to thank them enough? A worried mum of a nurse."

Julie Saunders said: "I was in the Gwent for five days in January/February.

"The staff were fantastic. They work long hard shifts and all the staff, including cleaners and porters were so lovely.

"Especially the 'water angel' who brought round fresh cold water every few hours."

The team from Brynmawr Medical Centre

Gaynor James said: "Thank you to all of you your efforts are priceless and I hope when this is all over the government look after you."

Richard Swenson said: "From the bottom of our hearts I want to thank each and every one of you for the work and daily battles you are going through.

"We are self-isolating and are thinking of you all in this difficult time, God bless you all.

"Help our NHS heroes stay at home and think twice about our actions we are in this together and will be for a while.

"Our NHS are working tirelessly above and beyond what anyone could ask of them. Flatten that curve, self isolate, stay at home, don't take risks, be kind, keep your kids in and pray."