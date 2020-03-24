A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL DYAS, 26, formerly of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by smashing a window at the Iron Duke pub in Pontypool.

He must pay £500 compensation and a £122 surcharge.

ROY WINSTONE NUNES, 53, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

CARL MICHAEL EVANS, 38, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing wine from Sainsbury’s Local in Newport and for being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge, £85 costs and £6 in compensation.

JESSICA CLARKE, 27, of Heather Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

JACOB PETTERSON, 26, of Rodney Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

PETRE ALDEA, 62, of St Mary Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEFANEL CIPRIAN BALAN, 21, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHIMLA KHATUN, 42, of Somerton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.