ABERGAVENNY has been named among the top eight places to live in Wales, and top 101 across the UK.

While the Monmouthshire town didn’t claim top prize for Wales, it was the only place in Gwent to be shortlisted for the awards, which were conducted by the Sunday Times as part of its Best Places to Live guide.

Naberth in Pembrokeshire was announced as the overall winner for Wales on Sunday, March 22.

Only Naberth and Aberteifi in west Wales came out better than Abergavenny in the final list.

The majestic lion, created by Steve Bancroft and Mark Taylor, overseeing his pride from the summit of the Sugar Loaf

The expert judges assessed the nominees based on a range of factors, from schools, transport, broadband speed, green spaces and health of the high street.

The summary of Abergavenny on the guide reads: “Life here is all about two things: getting out and tucking in. Sugar Loaf, Skirrid and Blorenge, the three peaks that share sentry duty over the ancient town, offer hikes and glorious views from their summits.”

The guide uses statistics including up-to-date house prices provided by mortgage company Habito and TwentyCi.

READ MORE:

Resident Elaine Hunt, who has lived in Abergavenny all her life and is part of a group formed to bring the lido back to Bailey Park in the town, says she is pleased that the town was shortlisted, and was not surprised.

“The best thing about the town is the community spirit and the array of walks here,” she said.

Villagers from The Bryn who decorate the phone box which is a pillar of the community. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“The scenery is beautiful, and I couldn’t think of a better place to be social distancing right now with the amount of wide-open space.

“I’m pleased that my children and grandchildren have stayed here because I don’t think I could have ever moved away.”

(Abergavenny Food Festival)

Helen Davies, Sunday Times Home editor, said, "Never has where you live felt more important. This year we have, along with house prices, air quality, good schools and access to green spaces, championed locations that have showcased great community spirit."

You can find more information and the full guide to best places to live in Wales and Britain at sundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive.