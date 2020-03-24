A NEWPORT man is due to go on trial this summer accused of being involved in a conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin in the city.
Erfan Kamber, aged 34, of Corporation Road, appeared before a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
He denies the alleged charges which the prosecution claims took place between November 2018 and July 2019.
Kamber is due to go on trial on July 13.
