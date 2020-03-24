THE ORGANISER of a Newport charity which helps homeless and vulnerable people has said the organisation needs funds quickly to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Tariq Khan, who runs Feed Newport CIC – affiliated to Help the Homeless Newport – has said due to the cancellation of events it usually runs such as coffee mornings and free weekly haircuts, the charity is experiencing its most challenging time since it began just over a year ago.

With the current lease soon running out at their community hub on Commercial Road in the city centre, time is of the essence, and Mr Khan would like a big corporation to step in to help.

“Last year through our Sleep Out event we raised enough funds to stay open for a further six months,” he said. “It has helped us pay for the bills and keep building on the good work we’ve managed to do so far, but with everything that’s gone on with the virus we’ve had to postpone all activities other than our food bank.

Organisers Tariq Khan and Gem Walker-Hartup

“It means we are now at a time where I'm genuinely unsure whether we will survive the next three months before our next big fundraising event in Snowdonia.

“We need the finances to cover the fees for the next three months to make sure we stay afloat in the meantime.”

As well as their usual activities, Feed Newport CIC has also recently set up on allotment patch called the 'Secret Garden' to provide a place of comfort to those in need.

“Our donations and volunteers have also dried up because people are understandably concerned about their own families at this time, especially with concerns around how long the virus could go on for,” Mr Khan said.

This is now a typical food parcel as resources have become stretched

“We need a big company or the PCC (Police and Crime Commission), for example, to come down and help to allow us to continue making a difference to people’s lives.”

Mr Khan’s life is particularly stressful at the moment, as he tries to balance keeping the charity afloat with his permanent role as an NHS worker.

“We’ve been so warmed by what we see at the community hub every day,” he added.

The group recently set up its own Secret Garden in Newport to help those in need

“We’ve seen homeless people coming to the food bank, emptying their parcels, only taking what they need, and leaving the rest for us to help others.

“We’re so stretched at the moment but it’s community spirit like that which is keeping us going.”

To help Feed Newport CIC, go to their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/saveourcommunityhub