AN ACTRESS and TV host best known for her appearances on The Inbetweeners and for her time in the jungle will be appearing at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in October - coronavirus permitting.

Emily Atack, who rose to fame as the promiscuous Charlotte in The Inbetweeners and captured the nation's hearts on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - coming in as runner-up to legendary football manger Harry Redknapp - will be stopping off in Newport as part of her UK tour on Thursday, October 15.

Titled Emily Atack: Has Left The Group, the actress and presenter will bring her humour to talk about life, hobbies, dating, work, obsessions and leaving Whatsapp.

The 30-year-old is saying goodbye to her 20s with this show - which is said to be hilarious.

She has also featured in a variety of Keith Lemon programmes, the 2016 remake of Dad's Army, Birds Of A Feather, Almost Never and many more films and television series.

Tickets for the show are priced at £22 and available now online